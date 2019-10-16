Nurburgring's First-Ever Jaguar I-Pace Electric Taxi Will Silently Terrify You and Two Friends

The highest-profile spat over electric vehicles' Nürburgring performance may be between Tesla and Porsche, but Jaguar's quietly had its own track-ready contender in an unlikely shape: the I-Pace crossover. While those other two have been betting it all on one flying lap, Jaguar has had its own spec racing series for race-prepped I-Paces since 2018. Now Jag wants to let you experience what the Nürburgring feels like in their own EV by offering up the I-Pace as the 'Ring's first-ever electric taxi. For those of you unfamiliar with the concept of 'Ring taxi laps, it's simple. Different companies offer ride-alongs in fast cars around the Nürburgring's twisty, 12.9-mile Nordschleife course with a local hotshoe who knows the track well. It's the only fun taxi ride you'll probably ever have, and now you can experience what it's like in a weirdly quiet EV.

James Holm/Jaguar

While most of these taxis are fast sedans and sports cars, the Jaguar Land Rover crew hasn't shied away from offering up fast SUVs in their fleet for hot laps in the past. Even if it sounds like an unusual choice for Nürburgring hoonery, the 395 horsepower, 513 pound-feet I-Pace "eTaxi" fits right in. One hot I-Pace lap costs about $165, which can be split among up to three passengers for a cost of just under $55 per person. 'Ring taxis take a beating, with repeated fast laps often fully weighed with passengers in all but that middle back seat that no one ever wants to sit in. To say this is a bit of a flex on Jaguar's part is an understatement. Tesla and Porsche may be going for one fastest lap set during a private session (and sometimes don't even hold up that long), but Jag wants to demonstrate in a very public way that their EV can hold up to repeated abuse in the form of multiple 'Ring laps over the course of a several-hour open session.

James Holm/Jaguar

After all, what's the point of a track-ready EV if it can't go back out for more laps? Plus, when it comes to alleviating consumers' range anxiety, it's repeatable performance that ultimately matters more than just one flying lap. According to the I-Pace's taxi driver Dale Lomas, Jag's electric crossover has gotten around four to five laps per full recharge, as he explained in an email to The Drive:

From a 100% charge, we are often delivering between 4 and 5 laps before returning to the Jaguar Nürburgring Test Centre for a recharge. Using the latest generation 100 kW DC chargers it's easy enough to recharge another 3-4 [laps] in a little over 30 minutes. That cycle can continue all day. Using the high-regen setting we are often recouping between 6 and 7 kWs per single lap of the Nordschleife. The most of that being in the first half of the lap, where the track plunges 1000 ft down to Breidscheid. Careful braking results in maximum regen, with the side-effect of the ventilated disc brakes still being quite cool by the end of several back-to-back laps!