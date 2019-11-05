Tesla Model S Prototype Laps Nurburgring 30 Seconds Faster Than Porsche Taycan: Report

One of the most prestigious decorations that any performance car can wear is its lap time around the Nurburgring. Following Porsche's assertion that its high-performance Taycan has become the fastest production electric sedan around the 12.9-mile Nordschleife circuit, Tesla has since made benchmarking its newest Model S prototype at the same track a priority in order to combat the German automaker's claims. Now, a report by Auto Motor und Sport reveals that Tesla may have a faster lap under its belt than originally anticipated.

According to the report, Tesla test driver Thomas Mutsch was able to pilot the hotted-up Model S around the Nurburgring in an unofficial seven minutes and 13 seconds, not once, but twice. This undercuts Tesla's previous attempts (as recorded by the same publication) by a respectable 10 seconds, and Porsche's 7:42.34 record by nearly half a minute.

The Drive reached out to officials from the Nurburgring but did not receive confirmation of an official lap time. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment at the time of writing.

Tesla's Nurburgring cars, which wear the "Plaid" moniker, feature the automaker's newest prototype powertrain for the Model S, Model X, and Roadster. Elon Musk has confirmed that this variant puts the power to the ground using an additional electric motor, raising the total number of motors in the car from two to three. Given the existing power and anticipated over-the-air increase for the Model S Performance, it's estimated by many that the prototype produces more than 800 horsepower, though no official number has come from the EV manufacturer at this time.