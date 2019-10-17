Watch a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Beat a Tesla Model S P100D in a Drag Race

Tesla is the long-standing king of electrified acceleration. Truly, it is unparalleled by even the fiercest of liquified-dinosaur-powered competitors in a straight line. But heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially when the Germans are waiting for a chance to take their seat at the throne.

With a new rivalry heating up between Tesla and Porsche, onlookers and enthusiasts are watching from afar, wondering if the industry's first real battle for performance electric cars will boil over. And our first taste of the coming war is thanks to a video by a German motoring publication which pairs the duo against each other in a series of tests, including the notorious moose test, and for all of us gear-head heathens, a drag race.

In both circumstances, handling and straight-line acceleration, the Porsche outperforms the Tesla. But it's the drag race, which shows at least two car lengths between finishes, that has us questioning what sort of German witchcraft is Porsche playing with? In reality, Porsche is just playing to its strength, engineering—we do still wonder if Tesla's updated Model S Performance would have a noticeable impact in across-the-line times.