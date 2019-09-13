Watch the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Miserably Fail the Moose Test

Swedish testers have warned car buyers to avoid the 2019 Toyota RAV4 after the crossover flubbed a collision-avoidance test known commonly as the "moose test."

A fixture of automotive evaluation in Sweden since the 1970s, the moose test is designed to test a vehicle's ability to dodge an obstacle that suddenly appears in the road—such as a moose—before rejoining its lane, all while staying under control. This involves a quick jog left, then right again, at the highest speed the vehicle can safely manage. The test received international attention in 1997 when a brand-new Mercedes-Benz A-class spectacularly failed a moose test conducted by Sweden's Teknikens Värld, nearly rolling over in both the moose test and the slalom.

Teknikens Värld has remained one of the moose test's most prominent conductors, and to this day pits dozens of vehicles against the infamous and invisible moose each year. One of its latest subjects was the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which it says "shows dangerous behavior" when run through a 42 mph moose test. Both RAV4s tested handle initial driver input fine, but when the driver attempts to bring the vehicle back in line, its rear end steps out, and on some occasions, the inside wheels lift off the ground.