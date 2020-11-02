Weird Factory Options Make These OG Toyota RAV4s Worth the Asking Price

It's not just your Uncle Bob's Corvette that gains value from some obscure, one-of-however-many factory option—vehicles only just starting to qualify as classic cars, like first-gen Toyota RAV4s, benefit too. Like almost any idiosyncratic vehicle built in the 1990s, this early crossover is starting to collect a following, one that might go ape when it finds out a West Coast Rav4 collector is liquidating their stash of prime-condition crossovers.

Posted to Craigslist from outside Portland, Oregon is an ad for a trio of "the rarest RAV4s on earth!" One of the listed Toyotas is anything but, though seeing as it's a low-spec example, the other two stand out for some unusual roof options.