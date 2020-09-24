The Top 10 Most Obscure New Car Options, as Decided By You

Options have always been one of a car company's best moneymakers. But while branded door sills and other personalization touches rake in big bucks for the likes of Porsche, not all options pay their rent and stick around. Even among enthusiasts, automotive history gets written in broad strokes—stuff like weird, failed, single-year option packages tend to fade into obscurity, remembered only by a few diehards.

But that's the beauty of the hive mind. We recently put out a call for you fine readers to send in your favorite extremely obscure new car options that automakers have offered over the years, and some of the stuff you all dug up was so great that we needed to share. I mean, just get a load of these.

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham: Magnetic Glove Box Shot Glasses

Laws against driving while intoxicated were enacted as far back as 1910, but that didn't stop Cadillac from including a magnetic minibar with six steel shot glasses in the 1957 Eldorado Brougham's glove box. Unsurprisingly, this option didn't last, probably because functional alcoholics of the proto-Mad Men era preferred the stealth of a flask.