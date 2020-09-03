This Race Car for Sale Isn’t a Real Audi Sport Quattro Group B Car, But That’s Almost Better

There's a wise piece of advice in motorsport: Never race anything you're not prepared to lose.

Some of us don't have this qualm about any race cars. Racing them is what you're supposed to do. Yet some folks cringe at the possibility of writing off some of the most legendary cars from racing's history, like those from rallying's infamous Group B era. So, why not race the next best thing?

Up for sale on Hemmings right now is a 1986 Audi Sport Quattro Coupe S1 E2 replica, built to look like the legendary race car that made all-wheel-drive a must-have in top-level rallying after a streak of domination.