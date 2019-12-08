Found for Sale: 2003 Audi A4 Quattro Snowplow With Five-Speed Manual for $1,200

‘Tis the season for snow days as we approach the first of winter with plow trucks ruling the country's ice-slickened roads. Usually, said plows are fitted to burly, heavy-duty pickups, but what if you needed a makeshift solution? Something a little more compact? Say no more, because we've found the ultimate Audi A4 beater up north for just $1,200.

Some crazy soul in Cranford, Alberta decided to re-purpose their German daily driver into a full-fledged snowplow by mounting a functional blade up front. This, paired with the car's Quattro all-wheel-drive system, means it's got the all-terrain capability to clear your drive for less than the price of a nicely appointed snowblower.