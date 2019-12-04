Volkswagen HQ Raided Again by German Authorities Over Dieselgate Concerns: Report

Nearly five years after being exposed for the costly and damaging Dieselgate emissions scandal, Volkswagen AG is again under tight scrutiny as authorities reportedly raided the automaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany on Tuesday. Reuters writes that the probe was initiated to confiscate documents pertaining to diesel cars with type EA 288 engines, which served as replacements for the type EA 189 power plant, a focal point of the 2015 emissions cheat case.

Volkswagen claims company officials fully cooperated with authorities, adding that it viewed the inquest as baseless. Supposedly, the manufacturer disclosed the issue for which it's being investigated to relevant authorities beforehand.

EA 288 engines have tested in simulations to be emissions compliant without any diesel filter failure, per VW, who also says there's no special defeat device fitted to these units as there was with the EA 189.

Since being wrung out by the EPA and other federal authorities in both the U.S. and Germany, Volkswagen has been reconciling and rebuilding, ranging from a plethora of hefty fines to federal criminal charges against corporate executives as well as heavy public and investor backlash. Resultantly, the automaker has performed a total shift in future product plans from internal combustion-powered vehicles to electrification.

Fines include about $15 billion worth from the U.S. government, making it the biggest automotive settlement in history, while penalties totaling $599 million were brought against Porsche for its role in the scheme. Company investors and shareholders haven’t sat on the sidelines either, suing the company for over $10.7 billion.

The scandal has led to jail time for corporate executives, like Volkswagen’s ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn and Audi’s former chief Rupert Stadler, both of which were charged for fraud on multiple accounts in German and U.S.-based courts. They’ve since been subject to further investigations while authorities continue to sift through documents and filings, which has reportedly led them to focus on individual employees rather than the company as a whole.

But the significant financial ramifications didn’t end there as Volkswagen and several of its brands were forced to buy back or recall millions of affected vehicles worldwide. Some 8.5 million diesel cars were recalled in Europe during the peak of the investigation in 2015. However, in a recent report from The Guardian, some 43 million cars were tampered with as a part of Dieselgate and about three-quarters of those cars remain on the road today.

We’ll continue report on this as more information becomes available.

