For Sale: Ultra-Rare 2015 Volkswagen XL1 Diesel-Hybrid Capable of 260 MPG

Did you miss out on buying one of Volkswagen's zany XL1 diesel hybrids a few years back? If so, it's all right—the company only sold 200 of them to the public. A 2015 model-year example has popped up for sale across the pond, though, so if you've got the means (and a way to smuggle it into the States), now might be your only chance to own one of these futuristic-looking two-seaters.

This silver-on-black XL1 is one of just 250 ever produced. Previous ownership history of this specific car is quite limited but having supposedly accumulated only 300 miles, it's seen very little use. That’s clearly reflected in its listed price of around $103,970, which hasn’t deviated too far from its original MSRP of around $128,113.