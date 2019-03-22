BMW Claims It Will Launch at Least 12 New EVs and 12 Plug-In Hybrids by 2025

Prepare for a lot more electric BMWs in the coming years, as the company just announced its intentions to offer at least 12 new electric models by the year 2025. These would include the i3 hatchback, Mini Electric, i4 sedan, as well as the iX3 and iNext crossovers. The pure EVs would be joined by 13 plug-in hybrids, including pluggable versions of the 3 Series, 7 Series, X3, and X5. In total, we're looking at 25 electrified Bimmers in the next six years.

At the end of last year, BMW had already apparently delivered over 350,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. It plans to hit half a million before 2019 ends.

The automaker says its lofty goals are possible thanks to its versatile electric platforms and a production system that's just as flexible. BMW says, from now on, it'll be able to manufacture pure electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and regular internal combustion vehicles on the same assembly line.

Currently, BMW is working on its fifth-gen electric drivetrain that'll apparently use a motor that does not require rare raw materials, making the automaker's electric initiative less dependent on hard-to-come-by materials. In spite of this, BMW board rep Klaus Fröhlich was quoted in October saying EVs will always be more expensive to produce than gas cars.

The rare earth-less drivetrain will make its debut on the iX3 in 2020.

The company has also previously said its future EVs will sport less radical exterior designs once the category becomes more commonplace.

h/t: Green Car Reports