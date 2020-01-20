Forza Horizon 4 Adds Hummer H1, Master Chief's Warthog, and Top Gear's Track-Tor

It may be time to revisit what we once described as the best arcade racing game of all time, because Forza Horizon 4 recently got a sizeable update that looks pretty darn cool. Headlining the content drop is a total of 12 new cars, nine of which are off-road vehicles that appear to have been added specifically to dominate the game's new battle royale-style "Eliminator" game mode.

Available now inside the Xbox open-world racer is the Alpha Open Top version 2006 Hummer H1, Mercedes-Benz Unimog, Mini X-Raid, a specially-tuned Jeep Wrangler, the Funco F9 buggy, and for some reason, an "off-road" version of a London taxicab. The quirkiness doesn't stop there though. Also being added are Top Gear's record-breaking Track-Tor, Master Chief's M12S Warthog CST from Microsoft's other blockbuster video game franchise, and...a monster truck version of the Quartz Regalia from Final Fantasy XV.

