Possible Leak Reveals 120 More Cars Coming to Forza Horizon 4

According to a massive leak, the Mk4 Toyota Supra may not be the only car coming to Forza Horizon 4. Enterprising Forza fans on GTPlanet's forums have unearthed a large list of files in the game's code, each wearing the abbreviated name of a vehicle that has yet to appear in the best arcade racing game of all time.

In typical Forza fashion, the leaked car list contains a diverse mix of machines including glossy car magazine cover stars like the reborn Alpine A110, McLaren Speedtail, and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, vintage German fare such as the AMG Hammer and a Singer 911 as well as alternative stuff like the electric Jaguar I-Pace and a Bugatti Chiron made of Lego.

Here's the full list of secret Horizon 4 cars via GTPlanet:

#11 Alfa Giulietta BTCC 2018

Alfa Brera Ti 2009

Aston DB7 Zagato 2003

Aston Vanquish 2001

Aston Virage 2012

Aston Vulcan AMR Pro 2019

#44 Audi R8 LMS 2018

Audi TT 2004

Austin Seven 1924

Bentley Turbo R 1992

Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2010

Chevrolet Corvair 1969

Citroen C4 VTS 2009

Citroen DS23 1975

DeTomaso Pantera 1971

Dodge Magnum SRT8 2008

Dodge Stealth Turbo 1996

Dodge “Supercharger” 1968

#25 Ferrari 488 Challenge 2017

#117 Ferrari 599 Formula Drift 2018

Ferrari Portofino 2018

Fiat Coupe 2000

#1 Ford Escort MK1 1967

#5 Ford Escort MK2 1977

#14 Ford Mustang SCCA 1998

#15 Ford Mustang 1991

#25 Ford Ultra4 Bronco 2017

#98 Ford Mustang TA 2018

Ford Focus SVT 2003

Ford Formula 4 2014

Ford GT70 1970

Ford Ka 2011

Ford Lola T90 1966

Ford Mustang GT390 1968

Ford Mustang SVO 1986

Ford Racing Puma 1999

Ford Supervan 3 1994

Ford Thunderbird 1957

GMC Jimmy 1970

Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 2018

Honda Civic Si 1999

Jaguar I-Pace 2018

Kurtis Kraft KK500C 1954

Lamborghini Espada 400GT 1973

Lamborghini Huracan Performante 2018

LEGO Bugatti Chiron 2019

Lincoln Continental 1962

Lincoln MKVII 1988

Lincoln MKVIII 1998

#22 Lotus 35 Martin 1966

#99 Lotus Evora GT4 2018

Lotus Esprit Turbo 1980

Land Rover Defender “Paypal” 1997

Land Rover Range Rover SVR 2018

Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018

Maserati Gran Turismo MC 2010

Maserati Quattroporte 2012

Matra-Simca MS650 1970

Mazda 323GTR 1992

Mazda ProMazda 2013

Mazda USF2000 2013

McLaren M6GT 1969

McLaren Speedtail 2019

Mercedes AMG Hammer 1987

Mercedes E55 AMG 2006

Mercedes E63 AMG 2012

Merecedes E63S AMG 2018

Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss 2010

Mitsubishi FTO 1998

Mercury Cyclone Spoiler 1970

Napier Railton 1933

#64 Nissan 370Z Formula Drift 2018

Nissan Pulsar GTI-R 1990

Nissan Dakar 2004

Panoz Esperante 2005

Peugeot 205 Rallye 1991

Peugeot 206RC 2004

Peugeot 207RC 2007

Peugeot 207 Super 2000 2007

#00 Porsche Macan “RR” 2018

#11 Porsche 956 1983

#65 Porsche 911 Desert 1985

#73 Porsche 911 GT3R 2018

Porsche 356C Emory 1964

Porsche Singer 911 1990

Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2010

Porsche 911 997 GT3 2007

Porsche Boxster S 2010

Porsche GT4 Clubsport 2019

Porsche Gunter Works 400R 2018

RAESR Tachyon 2019

Renault Alpine A110 2017

Renault Clio 197 2007

Renault Clio RS 2016

Renault Megane R26R 2008

Renault Megane RS 2018

Rover SD1 1984

RUF CTR2 1995

Saab 9-3 Turbo X 2008

Savage Rivale GTS 2013

Shelby 1000 2012

SSC Ultimate Aero 2010

#00 Subaru Levorg GT 2018

Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer 2017

Triumph GT6 1973

Triumph TR7 1979

Venturi Atlantique 1997

Volvo C30 2009

Volvo C30 Polestar 2013

#22 Volkswagen Golf WTCR 2018

Zenvo TSRS 2019

It should be mentioned that the presence of several dozen file names does not in any way guarantee that these cars will actually come to the Xbox open-world racer. While it's possible that we've stumbled upon the blueprint for another year's worth of downloadable car packs, it's equally likely that these have merely been included in the game's code as placeholders.

Notably, however, 2019 is the first year since 2010 that an annual Forza game isn't being released with the franchise's development teams understood to be busy working on titles for next year's Xbox One successor, Project Scarlett. This gives Horizon 4 at least another year in its reign as the newest game in the series and presumably another year of steady content drops.

Another angle to consider is the fact that Project Scarlett's rival, the PlayStation 5, recently confirmed that it would be backward compatible with all PS4 games. Perhaps the next Xbox will end up following suit with a special, expanded version of Forza Horizon 4 serving as a launch title packing in an extra 120 cars?

