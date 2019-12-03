Possible Leak Reveals 120 More Cars Coming to Forza Horizon 4
Hidden code reveals an upcoming McLaren Speedtail, AMG Hammer, a 1970 GMC Jimmy, and dozens more.
According to a massive leak, the Mk4 Toyota Supra may not be the only car coming to Forza Horizon 4. Enterprising Forza fans on GTPlanet's forums have unearthed a large list of files in the game's code, each wearing the abbreviated name of a vehicle that has yet to appear in the best arcade racing game of all time.
In typical Forza fashion, the leaked car list contains a diverse mix of machines including glossy car magazine cover stars like the reborn Alpine A110, McLaren Speedtail, and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, vintage German fare such as the AMG Hammer and a Singer 911 as well as alternative stuff like the electric Jaguar I-Pace and a Bugatti Chiron made of Lego.
Here's the full list of secret Horizon 4 cars via GTPlanet:
- #11 Alfa Giulietta BTCC 2018
- Alfa Brera Ti 2009
- Aston DB7 Zagato 2003
- Aston Vanquish 2001
- Aston Virage 2012
- Aston Vulcan AMR Pro 2019
- #44 Audi R8 LMS 2018
- Audi TT 2004
- Austin Seven 1924
- Bentley Turbo R 1992
- Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2010
- Chevrolet Corvair 1969
- Citroen C4 VTS 2009
- Citroen DS23 1975
- DeTomaso Pantera 1971
- Dodge Magnum SRT8 2008
- Dodge Stealth Turbo 1996
- Dodge “Supercharger” 1968
- #25 Ferrari 488 Challenge 2017
- #117 Ferrari 599 Formula Drift 2018
- Ferrari Portofino 2018
- Fiat Coupe 2000
- #1 Ford Escort MK1 1967
- #5 Ford Escort MK2 1977
- #14 Ford Mustang SCCA 1998
- #15 Ford Mustang 1991
- #25 Ford Ultra4 Bronco 2017
- #98 Ford Mustang TA 2018
- Ford Focus SVT 2003
- Ford Formula 4 2014
- Ford GT70 1970
- Ford Ka 2011
- Ford Lola T90 1966
- Ford Mustang GT390 1968
- Ford Mustang SVO 1986
- Ford Racing Puma 1999
- Ford Supervan 3 1994
- Ford Thunderbird 1957
- GMC Jimmy 1970
- Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6 2018
- Honda Civic Si 1999
- Jaguar I-Pace 2018
- Kurtis Kraft KK500C 1954
- Lamborghini Espada 400GT 1973
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante 2018
- LEGO Bugatti Chiron 2019
- Lincoln Continental 1962
- Lincoln MKVII 1988
- Lincoln MKVIII 1998
- #22 Lotus 35 Martin 1966
- #99 Lotus Evora GT4 2018
- Lotus Esprit Turbo 1980
- Land Rover Defender “Paypal” 1997
- Land Rover Range Rover SVR 2018
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Maserati Gran Turismo MC 2010
- Maserati Quattroporte 2012
- Matra-Simca MS650 1970
- Mazda 323GTR 1992
- Mazda ProMazda 2013
- Mazda USF2000 2013
- McLaren M6GT 1969
- McLaren Speedtail 2019
- Mercedes AMG Hammer 1987
- Mercedes E55 AMG 2006
- Mercedes E63 AMG 2012
- Merecedes E63S AMG 2018
- Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss 2010
- Mitsubishi FTO 1998
- Mercury Cyclone Spoiler 1970
- Napier Railton 1933
- #64 Nissan 370Z Formula Drift 2018
- Nissan Pulsar GTI-R 1990
- Nissan Dakar 2004
- Panoz Esperante 2005
- Peugeot 205 Rallye 1991
- Peugeot 206RC 2004
- Peugeot 207RC 2007
- Peugeot 207 Super 2000 2007
- #00 Porsche Macan “RR” 2018
- #11 Porsche 956 1983
- #65 Porsche 911 Desert 1985
- #73 Porsche 911 GT3R 2018
- Porsche 356C Emory 1964
- Porsche Singer 911 1990
- Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2010
- Porsche 911 997 GT3 2007
- Porsche Boxster S 2010
- Porsche GT4 Clubsport 2019
- Porsche Gunter Works 400R 2018
- RAESR Tachyon 2019
- Renault Alpine A110 2017
- Renault Clio 197 2007
- Renault Clio RS 2016
- Renault Megane R26R 2008
- Renault Megane RS 2018
- Rover SD1 1984
- RUF CTR2 1995
- Saab 9-3 Turbo X 2008
- Savage Rivale GTS 2013
- Shelby 1000 2012
- SSC Ultimate Aero 2010
- #00 Subaru Levorg GT 2018
- Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer 2017
- Triumph GT6 1973
- Triumph TR7 1979
- Venturi Atlantique 1997
- Volvo C30 2009
- Volvo C30 Polestar 2013
- #22 Volkswagen Golf WTCR 2018
- Zenvo TSRS 2019
It should be mentioned that the presence of several dozen file names does not in any way guarantee that these cars will actually come to the Xbox open-world racer. While it's possible that we've stumbled upon the blueprint for another year's worth of downloadable car packs, it's equally likely that these have merely been included in the game's code as placeholders.
Notably, however, 2019 is the first year since 2010 that an annual Forza game isn't being released with the franchise's development teams understood to be busy working on titles for next year's Xbox One successor, Project Scarlett. This gives Horizon 4 at least another year in its reign as the newest game in the series and presumably another year of steady content drops.
Another angle to consider is the fact that Project Scarlett's rival, the PlayStation 5, recently confirmed that it would be backward compatible with all PS4 games. Perhaps the next Xbox will end up following suit with a special, expanded version of Forza Horizon 4 serving as a launch title packing in an extra 120 cars?
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDIt’s Official: Toyota Is Returning to Forza Horizon with the MK4 SupraDon’t have a PlayStation? No problem, because the Supra’s coming back to Xbox.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Backtracks on Why It Won't License Cars to Video Games Like Need for SpeedIn a now-deleted tweet, Toyota implied that its cars aren't in the new Need for Speed because the game "promotes illegal street racing."READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Forza Horizon 4 Expansion Lets You Hoon Lego Cars in a Massive Lego WorldRace (or crash) a Lego McLaren Senna around a Lego racetrack? Yes, please!READ NOW
- RELATEDForza Horizon 4's First Expansion 'Fortune Island' Will Drop December 13The open-world racing game will also get the Lamborghini Urus.READ NOW
- RELATEDForza Horizon 4 Xbox One Review: The Best Arcade Racing Game of All TimeNonstop, open-world fun in the wildest Forza yet.READ NOW