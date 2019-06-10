New Forza Horizon 4 Expansion Lets You Hoon Lego Cars in a Massive Lego World

There's always a tinge of longing whenever you finish up a Lego car build. You gaze upon your cute little creation and wish you could hoon its little wheels off. Fortunately, now there's another option for playing with your Lego cars besides pushing them around on a desk: Forza Horizon 4 just announced the Lego Speed Champions expansion for the game, which lets you drive Lego cars in the "Lego Valley" world.

It's the perfect game for a Lego wonderland because the open-world hoonage of the Forza Horizon series is about as close as you can get in a game to rolling Lego cars around the vast expanses of your living room.