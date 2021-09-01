Forza Horizon 5: Every Car Confirmed So Far
The new open-world racing game will feature a smorgasbord of hot metal for players to enjoy.
Forza Horizon 5 is the latest entry in the open-world racing franchise from Playground Games. It promises a 50% larger world map than its predecessor, set in the jungles, beaches, and cities of Mexico. Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, the new title promises to put players behind the wheel of a bevy of sweet performance cars, as well as some oddball rides, too. In a video posted to Youtube by Don Joewon Son, we get a look at 143 cars that will end up in the final game.
Players will get to pick from three starter vehicles, as reported by RacingGames.gg. In much the same way that Pokémon players choose from Blastoise, Charmander, or the water goblin, Forza players can pick from the Toyota Supra GR, Ford Bronco, or the Chevrolet Corvette C8. However, players will have the opportunity to use all three cars later in the game, so it's not a forever choice.
Beyond that, there's a huge selection of cars to choose from. Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG have 21 cars in the game, while there are a monumental 48 Fords to choose from. In the latter's case, there's a broad spread from past to present, with the game featuring everything from the 1932 Ford De Luxe Coupe to the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum. There's also bonkers vehicles like the Ford Transit SuperSportVan from 2011, and the earlier 1994 Ford Supervan 3.
Lamborghini are well represented with the Miura making an appearance as well as the more recent Aventador and Huracan. Ferrari and Porsche are along for the ride too, as well as some more obscure names like Morgan and BAC. As far as off-road specials go, the Arial Nomad is available, while the Local Motors Rally Fighter also gets a guernsey. Notably, BMW are absent at this stage, but may be announced closer to release or in a future DLC pack.
In any case, there should be plenty of exciting vehicles for players to hoon around the streets and dirt roads of Mexico. The full list is below; sound off in the comments about your favorites, or the cars you wish were included!
Alumi Craft
2015 Alumi Craft Class 10
Apollo
2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione
Ariel
2016 Ariel Nomad
Aston Martin
2018 Aston Martin Vantage
BAC
2014 BAC Mono
Caterham
2013 Caterham Superlight R500
Chevrolet
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray (Starter)
Dodge
2016 Dodge Viper ACR
Ferrari
1994 Ferrari F335 Berlinetta
2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
Ford
2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck
2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta
2020 Ford #2069 Ford Performance Bronco R
2017 Ford #25 “Brocky” Ultra4 Bronco RTR
2018 Ford #25 Ford Mustang RTR
2018 Ford #88 Ford Mustang RTR
1959 Ford Anglia 105E
2021 Ford Bronco (Starter car)
1975 Ford Bronco
1973 Ford Capri RS3100
2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe
1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe
1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo
1973 Ford Escort RS1600
1977 Ford Escort RS1800
1956 Ford F-100
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
2014 Ford Fiesta ST
1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
2003 Ford Focus RS
2009 Ford Focus RS
2017 Ford Focus RS
2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
2005 Ford GT
2017 Ford GT
1964 Ford GT40 Mk1
1970 Ford GT70
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
2018 Ford Mustang GT
1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback
1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
1967 Ford Racing Escort Mk1
1999 Ford Racing Puma
2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid
1985 Ford RS200 Evolution
2016 Ford Shelby GT350R
2013 Ford Shelby GT500
1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum
1994 Ford Supervan 3
1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
1965 Ford Transit
2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan
Funco Motorsports
2018 Funco Motorsport F9
Hennessey
2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6
Honda
2003 Honda S2000
Hyundai
2019 Hyundai Veloster N
Jaguar
1991 Jaguar SJR-15
1993 Jaguar XJ220
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupe
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7
Koenigsegg
2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
Lancia
1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale
Lamborghini
1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4
Land Rover
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
2020 Land Rover Defender 110
Local Motors
2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter
Maserati
2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa
2017 Maserati Levante S
McLaren
2018 McLaren Senna
2018 McLaren 720S
2019 McLaren 720S Spider
2019 McLaren Speedtail
Mercedes-AMG
2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
2021 Mercedes-AMG One
Mercedes-Benz
1929 Mercedes-Benz Super Sport Kurz Barker Roadster
1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe
1987 Mercedes-Benz 300CE AMG “Hammer”
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG
2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6×6
2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023
2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Mitsubishi
1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR
Morgan
2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler
Pagani
2010 Pagani Zonda R
2016 Pagani Huayra BC
Penhall
2011 Penhall “The Cholla”
Polaris
2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS
2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck
Porsche
1973 Porsche Carrera 2.7 RS
1986 Porsche 959 #189 Prodrive Rally Raid
1989 Porsche 964 “Desert Flyer”
2015 Porsche Macan LP Racing T1 Rally Raid
2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
Rimac
2019 Rimac Concept Two
Saleen
2004 Saleen S7
Sierra Cars
2021 Sierra RX3
Subaru
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi
2008 Subaru WRX STi
2011 Subaru WRX STi
2013 Subaru BRZ
2015 Subaru WRX STi
Toyota
1998 Toyota Supra RZ
2020 Toyota Supra GR (Starter)
Vauxhall
2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR
Volkswagen
1963 Volkswagen Beetle
2014 Volkswagen Golf R
Zenvo
2019 Zenvo TS4-S
Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com
