2020 Toyota Supra Review: What Toyota’s Engineers Didn’t Get Right

By modern standards, the Supra’s interior is uncomplicated. The gauge cluster has a central tachometer with an integrated TFT display that relays the car’s data like speed, engine temperature, nav and audio functions, while the BMW infotainment screen mounted atop the dash lets you really dive into the Supra’s settings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported and free for the first four years, after those are up, then you’ll have to pay a subscription fee—that’s a pretty miserly thing to do, Toyota and BMW.

Above all else, Toyota nailed the seats and seating position. With the driver’s bucket seat all the way to the floor and the ability to telescope and angle the steering wheel, you couldn’t ask for more. Likewise, they keep your butt firmly between its bolsters for high-speed shenanigans, yet they remain comfortable enough for a four-hour Vegas run. They’re confidence boosters too, egging drivers on until you're really pushing the envelope.

That’s also, unfortunately, where the Supra starts to fall apart.

The engine, transmission and chassis aren’t the problems here, as the drivetrain’s energy comes on in one tidal wave of torque. No turbo lag here. Upshifting through the gears is righteously quick and downshifts, though somewhat slower, are never left hanging. Notably, the center console-mounted shifter seems to respond quicker to an up/down slap than the paddles. But what Toyota really needs to take a look at is the Supra’s differential, suspension, steering and maybe even its tire selection.

Immediately apparent is that there’s no consistent breaking point for traction at the car’s rear, and thus no predictability in its handling. On one run, it gave up at a certain steering angle and speed. Those parameters kept changing as I went on—sometimes the differential could keep the car planted, while the tires broke loose elsewhere in nearly identical conditions. After a number of hours behind the wheel, I can say it feels like a multilayered issue involving the suspension alignment—chiefly the Supra’s camber—the e-diff’s locking settings, and how each plays into the temperature of the Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.