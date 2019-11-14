Does the 2020 Toyota Supra Have a Bad Alignment from the Factory?

Think back to when Acura released the new NSX. Pundit after pundit heaped disdain on the hybrid-electric supercar. Articles, editorials, and reviews were mad with misplaced nostalgia. Then, people learned how to actually drive the car, and recently opinions have flipped to praise and love. The opposite might be happening with the 2020 Toyota Supra.

At the launch of the Supra, auto outlets—including The Drive—had nothing but universal approval for the new sports car. It has sharp turn in, the BMW-sourced turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine making more horsepower than advertised, and it’s a comfortable daily on the street. Everything a Supra should be, then and now. But a few months in, and owners seem to be finding issues with the Toyota's steering and suspension settings.

Last week, a German YouTuber named Misha Charoudin took his Toyota Supra to the Nurburgring and left feeling like something wasn't right with the stock handling, as if the rear was set up to be too lose. Charoudin then brought his Supra to Manthey Racing to get the steering and suspension checked over. The shop discovered that the rear alignment was off, with the rear tires set at 0 degrees of toe and rear right wheel in particular having too much negative camber

Toe is the angle of a given tire in relation to the centerline of the vehicle as viewed from above, while camber is the angle of the wheel in relation to the flat ground beneath. The toe angle isn't necessarily an error, but it does make the car "quite lively in the rear" as Manthey's technician euphemistically puts it. Meanwhile, the 2.1 degrees of camber on the rear right wheel versus 1.7 on the rear left does seem like an issue.