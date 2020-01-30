A Hotter Toyota Supra GRMN With 400 HP Could Be In the Works: Report

For reference sake, the Supra we have now officially puts out 335 horses, a figure widely understood to be conservative because when Car and Driver strapped it to a dyno last May, they found it to make 339 hp at the wheels—and obviously more at the crank after compensating for drivetrain loss.

Less than a year after beginning production on the revived Supra, Toyota may already be working on a high-performance GRMN version if a new report out of Japan is to be believed. According to Best Car Web , a 'roided-up Supra will drop sometime in the next two years rocking a turbocharged, 3.0-liter straight-six producing close to 400 horsepower.

Not surprisingly, Best Car Web goes on to allege that the racier Supra will also come with a lighter curb weight thanks to carbon fiber parts, a stiffer, more reinforced body, as well as better suspension. It'll also apparently command a higher price and get more aggressive cosmetics with the report being accompanied by a rendering of a Supra featuring a big carbon rear wing, a reworked, bigger-intaked front fascia, and a new vented hood. Typical high-po variant stuff. Oh, and in case you're wondering, GRMN stands for "Gazoo Racing tuned by Meister of Nürburgring" and denotes the highest GR-tuned variant of a given Toyota road car.

While the BCW rumor should be treated as just that—a rumor—it isn't without merit. Speaking to Autoblog last summer, Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada said the sports car would be updated with new, shinier, and higher-performing versions "pretty much every year." What's more, aftermarket tuners have already squeezed up to 420 hp out of the regular Supra's current straight-six with just simple ECU tunes and a couple of pieces of upgraded respiratory hardware. All things considered, an imminent 400-hp GRMN Supra isn't all that far-fetched.

In any case, we've reached out to Toyota for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

h/t: Motor1

