Tuner Squeezes 420 HP and 440 LB-FT Out of 2020 Toyota GR Supra: Report

Esteemed British performance shop Litchfield Motors is reportedly putting the finishing touches on a tune for the 2020 Toyota GR Supra that'll give it the horsepower to scare entry-level BMW M cars.

Not that the GR Supra doesn't do that already, of course. It'll outrun the supposedly identical BMW Z4 ten times out of ten, and that's because it makes significantly more than the 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque Toyota advertises. With the help of a dynamometer, Litchfield discovered that the GR Supra actually makes 376 ponies and 390 torques, and with a handful of parts and a tune, it'll easily break 400 in both categories.