2020 Toyota Supra Configurator Is Now Live to Save Your Boring Workday
Regardless of whether you're actually shopping for a new Supra or not, here's a fun way to kill time otherwise spent on, y'know, being productive.
Did you know that Toyota automatically changes the interior color from its edition-specific red leather to black if you spec a red exterior on the 2020 Launch Edition GR Supra? Now you do. Your boring workday has been saved because the U.S.-market configurator for the new Toyota halo car is now live.
Of course, the configurator doesn't just have the Launch Edition. You can tinker with the base 3.0 and 3.0 Premium trims as well. Beyond that, there aren't too many options outside of the interior and exterior colors, a Driver Assist Package, and several smaller accessories to tweak. Sadly, the cool TRD accessories aren't in there yet, but you will find more functional fare like cargo nets and a connectivity kit to keep various phones and accessories charged.
As of right now, every GR Supra comes with the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that delivers 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, at least until enough of you clamor for a manual one for Toyota to see the demand.
While there isn't much to tweak, the configurator still renders all the relevant views of your creation to click through so you can see if you're really a fan of that flashy special-edition red leather interior or not.
You get more color options if you don't tick the Launch Edition box, as it only comes in Renaissance Red 2.0, a black color called Nocturnal, and a white called Absolute Zero, but personally, if I'm getting a first-year Supra, I'd want to call dibs on the special edition with the serialized carbon-fiber badge to prove it. So, that's the box I ticked, with Renaissance Red 2.0 over a black leather interior.
If you want one of those Launch Edition cars in real life, however, you'll have to act fast if the European sales are any clue as to how they'll go here. Europe blew through its 2019 Supra allotment by March.
How would you spec your 2020 GR Supra? Procrastinate with us all by clicking here, and let us know in the comments below.
