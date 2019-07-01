Watch: 2020 Toyota Supra Battles BMW M3 and Superbike on the Nürburgring

L'argus took a brand new, 335-horsepower Supra to the 'Ring, put it in sport mode, turned stability control off and had a blast. The new Supra is certainly fast, judging by the sub-eight-minute total run time of this video (and that's including the L'argus channel intro), the number of cars it passes, and the speed of the vehicles the driver spars with on-track.

A motorcycle on the 'Ring is no joke, especially on some of the circuit's faster straights. Likewise, the 425-horsepower F80-generation BMW M3 the Supra dices with later in the video is a vehicle all but built for the Nürburgring's twisty Nordschleife course, so passing it is no joke.

It's also delightfully tail-happy, which keeps the driver's hands busy despite the (somewhat controversial) lack of a manual transmission.

All in all, this new Supra looks like a real delight and sounds pretty good from the inside to boot. We'd hoon it.