Watch: 2020 Toyota Supra Battles BMW M3 and Superbike on the Nürburgring
This video of a brand new Supra out for a drive on the famous Nordschleife course is a delight.
We've been waiting for the new Toyota Supra to drop for years, and finally, the fifth generation of Toyota's beloved sports car is here. That's all fine and well, but we're more concerned with how it drives, to be honest. Judging by this delightful Nürburgring onboard video, it looks like a whole lot of fun.
There's a reason why cars from around the world seem to have settled on the Nürburgring's 12.9-mile old-school Nordschleife course as the ultimate proving ground for fast laps; it has a little bit of everything. There are elevation changes, turns both fast, slow and in between, blind corners, close walls, fast straights and even some fast bends that might as well be straights. It's extremely tough, and that's why a good 'Ring lap is such a joy to watch.
L'argus took a brand new, 335-horsepower Supra to the 'Ring, put it in sport mode, turned stability control off and had a blast. The new Supra is certainly fast, judging by the sub-eight-minute total run time of this video (and that's including the L'argus channel intro), the number of cars it passes, and the speed of the vehicles the driver spars with on-track.
A motorcycle on the 'Ring is no joke, especially on some of the circuit's faster straights. Likewise, the 425-horsepower F80-generation BMW M3 the Supra dices with later in the video is a vehicle all but built for the Nürburgring's twisty Nordschleife course, so passing it is no joke.
It's also delightfully tail-happy, which keeps the driver's hands busy despite the (somewhat controversial) lack of a manual transmission.
All in all, this new Supra looks like a real delight and sounds pretty good from the inside to boot. We'd hoon it.
