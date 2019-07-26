2020 Toyota GR Supra Launch Edition Originally Listed for $131,000 Actually Sells for $87,574

Earlier this week we reported on a Florida Toyota dealership that was selling the hotly anticipated 2020 GR Supra for an outrageous $40,000 over MSRP. A common response to that story was "Who would pay $90,000 for a Supra?" Well, it turns out at least one person would, because one example just sold for an eye-watering $87,574, according to a Texas Toyota dealership.

We originally spotted North Park Toyota of San Antonio advertising a white Launch Edition Supra—a car that stickers for $55,250—for the extremely reasonable price of $131,361. Scarcely able to believe our eyes, we called the Toyota store for confirmation. A North Park salesperson informed us that the six-figure price was actually erroneous. The $43,787 worth of "Market Adjustment" was correct but the $87,574 listed as MSRP should've been entered in the final price field. However, they also informed us that the car had already been sold. That's right.