2020 Toyota GR Supra Launch Edition Originally Listed for $131,000 Actually Sells for $87,574

Despite North Park Toyota of San Antonio, Texas telling us the $131,000 price tag was a mistake, the price still stands online several hours later.

By Chris Tsui
Toyota

Earlier this week we reported on a Florida Toyota dealership that was selling the hotly anticipated 2020 GR Supra for an outrageous $40,000 over MSRP. A common response to that story was "Who would pay $90,000 for a Supra?" Well, it turns out at least one person would, because one example just sold for an eye-watering $87,574, according to a Texas Toyota dealership.

We originally spotted North Park Toyota of San Antonio advertising a white Launch Edition Supra—a car that stickers for $55,250—for the extremely reasonable price of $131,361. Scarcely able to believe our eyes, we called the Toyota store for confirmation. A North Park salesperson informed us that the six-figure price was actually erroneous. The $43,787 worth of "Market Adjustment" was correct but the $87,574 listed as MSRP should've been entered in the final price field. However, they also informed us that the car had already been sold. That's right.

North Park Toyota of San Antonio

Other cars that can be had for around $90,000? A supercharged, 380-hp Jaguar F-Type. A BMW M4. If you must spend your money with Toyota, a 467-hp Lexus GS F sports sedan. Add around $5,000 to the budget and you could have a Lexus LC, or add $9,000 and you could drive away in a brand-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

It's also worth mentioning that it's now been several hours since we talked with the Toyota salesperson, yet the "erroneous" price listed online still stands.

If you happen to be a well-heeled collector who sees $43,787 in the same way a normal person values $4.37, snatching this up so you can be the center of attention at every Cars & Coffee meet is probably worth it. For the rest of us, though, it's probably a good idea to wait. Your wallet will thank you.

