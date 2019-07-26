2020 Toyota GR Supra Launch Edition Originally Listed for $131,000 Actually Sells for $87,574
Despite North Park Toyota of San Antonio, Texas telling us the $131,000 price tag was a mistake, the price still stands online several hours later.
Earlier this week we reported on a Florida Toyota dealership that was selling the hotly anticipated 2020 GR Supra for an outrageous $40,000 over MSRP. A common response to that story was "Who would pay $90,000 for a Supra?" Well, it turns out at least one person would, because one example just sold for an eye-watering $87,574, according to a Texas Toyota dealership.
We originally spotted North Park Toyota of San Antonio advertising a white Launch Edition Supra—a car that stickers for $55,250—for the extremely reasonable price of $131,361. Scarcely able to believe our eyes, we called the Toyota store for confirmation. A North Park salesperson informed us that the six-figure price was actually erroneous. The $43,787 worth of "Market Adjustment" was correct but the $87,574 listed as MSRP should've been entered in the final price field. However, they also informed us that the car had already been sold. That's right.
Other cars that can be had for around $90,000? A supercharged, 380-hp Jaguar F-Type. A BMW M4. If you must spend your money with Toyota, a 467-hp Lexus GS F sports sedan. Add around $5,000 to the budget and you could have a Lexus LC, or add $9,000 and you could drive away in a brand-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.
It's also worth mentioning that it's now been several hours since we talked with the Toyota salesperson, yet the "erroneous" price listed online still stands.
If you happen to be a well-heeled collector who sees $43,787 in the same way a normal person values $4.37, snatching this up so you can be the center of attention at every Cars & Coffee meet is probably worth it. For the rest of us, though, it's probably a good idea to wait. Your wallet will thank you.
- RELATEDFlorida Toyota Dealer Selling 2020 Supra With Outrageous $40,000 MarkupAn Al Hendrickson Toyota salesperson confirmed to us that it's most definitely charging a fully-loaded Camry's worth over the Supra's MSRP.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Toyota Supra Configurator Is Now Live to Save Your Boring WorkdayRegardless of whether you're actually shopping for a new Supra or not, here's a fun way to kill time otherwise spent on, y'know, being productive.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch How the 2020 Toyota Supra Compares to Its BMW Z4 Sibling in an All-Out Drag RaceToyota may just be hiding a bit of secret Supra sauce up its sleeves.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota President Akio Toyoda Racing a Supra in the Nurburgring 24 Under Fake NameWhen you run a car company, you don't have to settle for Gran Turismo.READ NOW
- RELATEDHey, Enthusiasts: The Toyota Supra is the BMW Sports Car You’ve Been Asking ForThe new Toyota Supra is the hottest BMW in 20 years.READ NOW