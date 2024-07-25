Toyota Will Replace Over 100,000 V6 Engines in Recalled Tundras, Lexus SUVs

Toyota has confirmed to The Drive that roughly 102,000 Tundra pickups and Lexus LX SUVs with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 will get new engines. As we’ve known for a while now, machining debris can find its way inside the powerplant leading to major problems like knocking, rough running, no-start conditions, or total shutdowns. The number of recorded failures has grown significantly in recent months and Toyota will inform owners soon, specifying “late July 2024” in its release.

Toyota issued the voluntary safety recall in May, finally identifying machining debris as the culprit after an in-depth investigation. It mentioned at the time that an official remedy would be announced later on. It was widely speculated that entire engine replacements would be the way forward as dealers have been performing total disassemblies to get the trucks back on the road. This required meticulous work and major man-hours; photos of the jobs posted online showed engine components filling up entire service bays.

Affected owners will receive the new engines at no cost.

It’s important to note that this strictly includes gas-only Tundra pickups made during the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Lexus LXs from the same period. The Tundra hybrid models that combine the same V6 with a battery and electric motor aren’t included in the recall, and it’s unclear at this point if they will be added. Most of those models remain under powertrain warranty, so Toyota may still cover the repairs—there’s just no guarantee they’ll get a new engine.

If you’re a Tundra owner, you can check if your vehicle is involved in the recall by visiting Toyota’s website or entering your Vehicle Identification Number or license plate info at nhtsa.gov/recalls.

