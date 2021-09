2022 Toyota Tundra: First New Truck in 15 Years Brings a Twin-Turbo Hybrid V6

The new engine is a 24-valve, dual overhead cam, chain-driven V6 with Dual VVTi systems (Toyota's version of variable valve timing), and an aluminum block. It also uses an intercooler keeps turbo temperatures down. Cooling was a major focus of the engine's design, with a two-layer water jacket design and additional machined-in cross-channels that are meant to maximize coolant flow, and thus, improve reliability.

The most efficient drivetrain is also the most powerful one. The hybrid i-Force Max Version of the Tundra drivetrain keeps the same V6 but adds a motor-generator with a clutch into the bell housing in-line between the engine and the transmission. This extra motor boosts the whole system up to 437 hp at 5,200 rpm and 583 lb-ft of torque that hits at only 2,400 rpm, the latter of which is especially great for towing and off-road use.

The Tundra is even capable of some EV-only driving, although the gasoline engine automatically kicks in at speeds over 18 mph. Start-up, EV-only driving, energy regeneration and electric assist are all done via the parallel hybrid system.

That tried-and-true 288-volt sealed NiMH battery for the hybrid system tucks neatly under the rear seat. According to Toyota representatives who spoke to The Drive, a full-size truck doesn't need the extra packaging benefits of switching to a more compact lithium-ion battery. They also touted it as a sustainable choice given that there's already an established recycling process for its NiMH hybrid batteries once it reaches its end of life—something that's still an expensive challenge when it comes to Li-Ion hybrid batteries.