2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Shown in Official Photo After Earlier Leaks

"Some people don’t know how to keep a secret." That's the shade Toyota threw tonight on social media, presumably at its own dealers or someone in their orbit, who leaked photos of the completely redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro earlier this week. Evidently, two can play at that game, because tonight Toyota itself is dropping the first official pic of the new Tundra. "Reengineered with uncompromising power and loaded with advanced tech, this body-on-frame beast is eager to hit the road roaring," is the only clue Toyota gave us on what to expect from this full-size, Texas-built truck. Beyond that, we're banking on a twin-turbo V6 engine this time instead of the tried-and-true V8.

Toyota

But for now, the photo may be enough. This is a very different Tundra than we're used to—much more aggressive and much more modern. The wide grille, angled windows and elaborate headlamps reveal a much more interesting truck than the outgoing Tundra, which has been with us since the tail end of the Bush Administration. (That's part of how Toyotas, and in particular Toyota trucks, stay so reliable; they keep proven concepts around forever.) The Tundra joins the all-new 2022 Land Cruiser in Toyota's increasingly revised truck lineup. That SUV is based on Toyota's new TNGA-F body-on-frame architecture, and while official details aren't out yet, we can pretty safely assume that platform will underpin this new Tundra, as well as the updated Sequoia, Tacoma, and 4Runner models. In new Land Cruser form, the aforementioned V6 packs 409 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, so this truck shouldn't be wanting for towing power.

Tundras.com The leaked dealer image from earlier this week.