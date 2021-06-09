2022 Toyota Land Cruiser: Next-Gen Platform Ditches V8 for Twin-Turbo V6 With 409 HP

It's important for us to keep in mind, however, that so many Land Cruisers never actually leave the pavement. Toyota certainly hasn't forgotten, and that's proven by the rollout of its latest Safety Sense suite of technology. New functions include collision avoidance for both pedestrians and cyclists, which complement the Land Cruiser's other active features that help steer it away from trouble.
We've reached out to Toyota for clarification on whether or not the 300 Series Land Cruiser will make it stateside, and we'll update this article with the company's response. For what it's worth, Toyota closed its global press release by saying it plans to sell the new Land Cruiser "all over the world starting this summer."
