2022 Toyota Land Cruiser: Next-Gen Platform Ditches V8 for Twin-Turbo V6 With 409 HP

The new Toyota Land Cruiser has finally been revealed and we're still not sure if it'll come to the United States. Regardless, the off-road icon's next generation is completely different from the 200 Series Land Cruiser it replaces, which was introduced in 2007. Aside from the obvious styling changes, it also rides on a version of Toyota's TNGA platform named GA-F and ditches the V8 for a twin-turbo V6, just like we expected.

Now, the 300 Series Land Cruiser debuted in a Middle East-focused online reveal, so it's unclear what will make it to each market—like that mysterious Gazoo Racing variant. There's plenty to cover, though, so let's get to it.