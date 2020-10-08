Toyota Land Cruiser Discontinued in America After 2021: Report

In a market that seems like it can't get enough trucks and SUVs, the Toyota Land Cruiser has failed to break 4,000 units a year in the United States since 2006. Perhaps Toyota's lack of marketing for its single longest-running nameplate is to blame, but either way, the numbers are less than impressive. As a result, it's claimed by Eric Sarjeant, General Manager of Ed Martin Toyota in Indianapolis, that the 200-Series Land Cruiser will soon be pulled from the States. The news was posted on the IH8Mud Forums, a popular spot for Land Cruiser owners.

Although that's bad news for off-roading enthusiasts, it makes sense from a business perspective. Toyota already sells what is essentially the same truck under the Lexus LX nameplate, and it goes for a considerably higher price when the options add up. Despite this extra cost, the LX outsells the admittedly still-pricey Land Cruiser every year.

If the reports from this dealer are true, then it will mean the end of Toyota's longest-running nameplate in the United States, at least for the moment. And the dealer isn't the only person to give credence to this news. Similar speculation has been heard in the past by MotorTrend's Jonny Lieberman.