2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Looks Way Better in Desert Chase Truck Trim

Toyota has dropped an all-new Tundra for the 2022 model year, and the company is very excited to get to selling its new trucks. Naturally, a new Tundra also means a new Tundra TRD Pro, and Toyota is particularly keen to show off its range-topping model. Thus, factory tuning house Toyota Racing Development (TRD) whipped up a special Desert Chase Tundra for this year's SEMA Show.

Rather than being an all-out desert race vehicle, the build is intended to be a chase vehicle that would serve in a supporting role for off-road events. Races like the Baja 1000 typically happen in remote deserts and other areas far from roads and infrastructure. Thus, team personnel have to trail their race vehicles along the course in order to step in when rescue or repairs are required. They often field highly-capable vehicles of their own in order to do this task, and that's exactly what the TRD Desert Chase Tundra aims to be.

The build is based on the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro, packing the stock 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 and hybrid system good for 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with the standard ten-speed automatic transmission. The real changes are to the suspension, with TRD designing a special long-travel setup that still fits the Tundra's standard mounting points. The upgrades should help the truck soak up big bumps more easily, and the anodized-red lower control arms also do a lot to improve the truck's aesthetic, too.