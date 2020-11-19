Morgan Waves Goodbye to the V-Twin 3 Wheeler With Stunning P101 Edition

Having sold over 2,500 units since production began in 2012, The Morgan Motor Company is about to put an end to the S&S 2.0-liter V-twin-powered 3 Wheelers. However, before gearing up to produce its electric successors known so far as the EV3, Morgan will offer just 33 examples of 3 Wheeler P101s, which are celebratory special editions featuring several updated parts. These 3 Wheelers will be available in five ‘art pack’ variants, starting at £45,000 in the U.K.—the equivalent to roughly $60,000.

The Morgan Motor Company may have started out with conveniently tax-evading 3 Wheelers in 1911 following 1909's Runabout prototype by HFS Morgan, yet the original line was discontinued after the last Ford-engined F-Series rolled out of the Malvern factory in 1952. The modern, American-engined 3 Wheeler's story began in 2009 when Morgan engineers launched Project 101, the development program leading up to the 2011 production model. The Morgan 3 Wheeler has been mildly updated since to become a fan favorite, a unique toy, and the perfect tool to set transcontinental driving records with.