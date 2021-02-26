Jay Leno's Morgan 3 Wheeler Is a V-Twin Wonder Always Ready for Fun

As the proud owner of Morgan 3 Wheelers from 1932 and 2014, Jay Leno is very aware of which one is better for a casual drive around Los Angeles. Morgan built its first Peugeot motorcycle-engined, tax-dodging two-seater in 1911, and only made the upgrade to the water-cooled Ford Sidevalve-engined F-Series by the early 1930s. Some eight decades later, when the opportunity came about to use the American-made 2.0-liter S&S V-Twin to power the modern equivalent of Morgan's first product, the famous factory on Malvern Link's Pickersleigh Road was quick to develop its new 3 Wheeler for the 2012 model year.

The Morgan 3 Wheeler pairs the front-mounted air- and oil-cooled two-cylinder with the snappy five-speed manual of the Mazda MX-5. With such features as fuel injection and modern disc brakes on board, the 3 Wheeler is a very capable and rather quick machine, as evidenced by the non-stop Cannonball record set with one by wildcards Alex Roy and Zach Bowman back in 2015.