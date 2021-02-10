Jay Leno Put '500 Hard Miles' on a Lotus Evora GT, Found It to Be Excellent

All current Lotus models are built on a version of the extruded bonded aluminum chassis originating from 1994, but now that the Elise and Exige Final Editions are out to bring joy to the rest of the world, the U.S.-market Evora GT also finds itself in its final model year. Once production runs out, the Hethel factory will make way for the mysterious successor to all three models, so far only known as the Type 131. However, before that would happen, Jay Leno decided to borrow a red Lotus Evora GT and test it hard for 500 miles, only to confirm that it's "an excellent product" that even delivers good fuel economy. And having driven a very similar European-spec GT410 Sport in 2019, I couldn't agree more.

The Lotus Evora platform came a long way since the first cars of 2010, and with a 3.5-liter V6 supercharged to 416 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque (or 332 with the optional automatic), the 2020 Evora GT is a 188-mph affair, as well as one of the best sounding sports cars on the market. Pair it with the most enjoyable six-speed manual in the business and Lotus throws in a limited-slip differential as well. The price for all this fun begins just under $100,000, which may feel steep compared to an equally mid-engine 2021 Corvette, yet reasonable for a refined analog driving experience. Exclusivity comes standard.