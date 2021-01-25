Lotus Teases ‘Type 131’ Sports Car That Will Replace the Elise, Exige and Evora

The major difference between all of Lotus' previous expansion plans and this most recent one is that since Geely and Etika Automotive took ownership of the company in 2017, Lotus has actually had a chance to make good on its promises. As a result, over $140 million are being invested into Hethel's facilities right now, the carmaker is ready to launch its 1,973-horsepower Evija electric hypercar, work with Renault performance brand Alpine on a smaller electric sports car in a possible joint venture, and come up with a fast SUV using the same advanced EV technology.

When it comes to internal combustion, however, let me just start by saying that the current final-year Lotus Evora is one of the best-driving and best-sounding sports cars I've ever experienced, and as such, an absolute future classic in my book. Yet as Lotus is gearing up to launch a new sports car slotted between the Evora and the Exige, the current trio is about to be discontinued later this year. While what Lotus called the Type 130 became the Evija, the upcoming Type 131 family is on its way to become the combustion side of Lotus' Vision80 strategy, a business plan set to take the Hethel crew to new heights.