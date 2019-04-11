Gender Reveal Burnout Results in Confiscated Car, Court Date, and 4 People Charged 

A soon-to-be father reportedly had his Ford Falcon impounded after doing a "gender reveal" burnout in his neighborhood in Sidney, Australia, much to the displeasure of his neighbors and the local police department.

Gender reveal parties aren't anything new, really, but in recent years they've morphed into massive ordeals thanks to social media. Typically, parents get an ultrasound and share the results with family or friends, sharing blue or pink paraphernalia meant to represent the child's gender—blue for male, pink for female. They're as silly as they sound, and given that Parents reports that ultrasound predictions of a baby's sex are inaccurate about two percent of the time, they're sometimes bound to be embarrassingly wrong.

That didn't stop one expectant couple from planning a gender reveal party, of which the focal point was a giant, raucous burnout using tires that generate blue smoke. Before the event, the couple distributed notices of its plans to neighbors through their mailboxes, reports The West Australian, though at least one household either ignored or didn't read the note, and when the burnout occurred, it filmed the event for social media—where law enforcement eventually discovered it.