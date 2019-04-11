Uber Driver Arrested After Taking Couple to Airport, Returning to Burglarize Their Home

Police in northern California have arrested an Uber driver who allegedly drove a couple to the airport last week before returning to their house and attempting to break in, exposing a scary and surprisingly obvious vulnerability in the ride-sharing ecosystem.

Authorities say Jackie Gordon Wilson picked up his two passengers at their home in San Mateo on Thursday and drove them to San Francisco International Airport. Seeing an opportunity, Wilson allegedly drove back to the couple's neighborhood and tried to break into their now-empty residence. Luckily, their alarm system activated and scared Wilson off—at which point police say he broke into a different home nearby and "ransacked" it, stealing several items.

Upon investigating, San Mateo Police learned that the burglar had been recorded at the second home by its Ring doorbell; the homeowner shared the footage on Ring's social app to alert others in the neighborhood, which is when the Uber riders recognized Wilson as their driver from earlier that day and realized he'd tried to break into their house as well. Police secured a warrant for his arrest on Friday and apprehended him at his home in a Sacramento suburb, where he was reportedly in possession of several of the stolen items in question.