New York Woman Wrecks Into Wall, Injures Leg After Seeing Spider in Her Car

A New York woman panicked after seeing an arachnid in her car, leading to an unfortunate fate for the vehicle.

According to a post on Facebook by the local police department, a woman driving outside the town of Cairo, New York spotted a spider "in the drivers [sic] area with her as she was driving." The terrified, presumably arachnophobic woman reportedly lost control of her car, crashing it into a stone wall running along the road, ruining her vehicle beyond the point of easy recognition.

In the impact, the woman suffered an unspecified "leg injury," which was apparently serious considering an ambulance showed up to the scene of the crash. There was no official word on whether the spider perished in the crash, or escaped.