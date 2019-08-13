2020 Lotus Evora GT Review: The Anti-Modern Sports Car

Modern sports cars are prodigies. Wunderkinds whose power and traction are corralled by driver-assist systems that all but ensure Hamilton-smoking hot laps. Zero-to-hero with the push of a button, though, means most no longer require superhuman skill to drive at the limit. The heathens in Hethel loathe that reality, and they've built the 2020 Lotus Evora GT to combat our growing bio-mechanical augmentation.

Britain's Lotus sees itself as the last bastion for drivers. Sure, the futuristic Skittles from Modena, Sant’Agata, Woking, and Stuttgart all invite a good thrashing, but that rainbow spectrum has enough scene-steeling stability controls and electrical nannies to film a third Mary Poppins. Lotus didn’t want the Evora GT to be “practically perfect in every way”—it’d rather be “practically imperfect,” leaning on its mechanical grip, good ol' fashioned lightweighting, and, wouldn’t you know it, a driver’s actual skill.

Streaking through California’s Ojai Valley in a Vivid Green Evora GT showed that while those modern machines are wonderfully absurd, Lotus’s tenets of driver engagement and old-school dynamics aren’t just enticing, they’re as addictive as any black market psychedelic. Laced with supercharger whines, a manual transmission, and a barking titanium exhaust, absolutely nothing delivers a sensory experience quite like the Evora GT. It’s the anti-modern sports car.

The 2020 Lotus Evora GT, By the Numbers