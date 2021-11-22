2021 Lotus Evora GT Review: Farewell to the Perfectly Imperfect Sports Car

The test car came fitted with the optional rear seats, complete with seatbelts as if someone in Hethel imagines actual people would sit there. These seats, for the record, are just barely hospitable to a five-foot-three person, as I found out when I went out to dinner in the Lotus with The Drive's bossman Kyle Cheromcha and his wife. But while the rear seats are suboptimal for humans, they do make for an excellent storage shelf. The suitcase that wouldn’t fit in the minuscule trunk tucked perfectly into that second row, leading me to indisputably conclude that the Evora GT is an ideal weekend car for two.

Five Senses

I’ve heard from certain readers and commenters alike that the Evora GT is too small. They have difficulty fitting into it. It’s too cramped, they say. Too tight. And I get that. You wouldn’t want to wear a suit that wasn’t tailored to you. You’d want it to feel like a second skin, something that moves with you through this world in a way that blends you both into one. That’s what driving the Lotus feels like.

Save for the seat that didn’t scoot up far enough for me to fully depress the clutch without using a cushion, the Evora GT is one of those rare cars that come off as perfectly scaled to someone of my stature. From the driver’s seat of so many modern cars, it too often feels as though I’m dragging around so much extra car that I just don’t need. Extra girth, more doors, long overhangs, protruding bumpers that I have to keep track of all the time. It's exhausting.