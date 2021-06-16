Your Burning Questions About the 2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Answered

Q: "Do you have a picture of the dealer installed options sticker?" — DDHarriman
Yes! Feast your eyes, my friends.
Q: "Could we have a look at the instrument cluster? I'm a sucker for nice gauges." — Robert Hill
Also yes!
Q: "I would like to know how many miles a year is one of these cars is expended to do." — AFondoConFe
It varies, but my Bugatti chaperone Butch Leitzinger said he knows of one client who put 8,000 miles on theirs in a year.
Q: "What else does this thing bring to the table? Does it push the evolution of future cars moving forward like the iconic supercars of past or is this just a status symbol." — I collect broken things
So glad you asked this! It's actually how I wrapped up my review.
Essentially, I do believe this is the peak of internal combustion engine technology. People buy it as a status symbol because of its price, but it's priced that way largely because of the way it's made and what it can accomplish. There's no future in it, though. Not with the way things are steadily marching toward electrification. After the Chiron goes, I don't think anything like it will follow.
Got a tip? Email me at kristen@thedrive.com.