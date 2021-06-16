Your Burning Questions About the 2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Answered

I'm not unaware of the fact that most people reading this aren't in the market for a $3.6 million car. (Who is, truly?) So in answering your questions, I was happy so many of you wanted to know ordinary things about it. It's still a car, after all, and should be expected to do basic car things as well. Right off the bat: No, the Chiron Pur Sport has no cupholder. Sorry.

Don't you worry, I'm not about to forget all the wonderful questions you guys asked about the 2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport . We published our full review yesterday, but it's now time to turn my attention to you, my lovely readers.

But as for how it sounds, what it really looks like inside, how its horn sounds, what sort of noises its switchgear makes, I've got you covered. Just a reminder, you can ask us anything—seriously, anything—about the cars we're reviewing in these announcement posts, and we'll be regularly highlighting the best questions to answer publicly so we can all learn together. Car reviews can't cover everything—sometimes you need to know specifically how the horn sounds on a $4 million hypercar. Read on!

Q: "Does it drive like the fastest, sharpest, Continental GT on the planet?" — occopuyo

I thought this would be the case, but no. It feels way better assembled than everything else I've ever driven. The steering alone is incredible. And it's very clear you're driving around in something with a monocoque chassis. It'd be unfair to call it "just another Volkswagen."