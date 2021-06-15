2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport First Drive Review: The Absolute Pinnacle of Internal Combustion

As a bit of a programming clarification, the window sticker I shared with you guys in the original AMA post wasn't accurate to the model Bugatti let me drive that day. The blue Pur Sport you see in all these pictures had an MSRP of $3,788,900 and included options such as Nocturne-black painted wheels ($9,000), black brake calipers ($6,000), Sky View ($60,000), EB headrest logo ($3,000), and the Pur Sport interior package ($60,000).
The Pur Sport's doors are long, but swinging out from their hinges, they are deceptively light in your hand—merely another reminder the thing's made mostly from feathery carbon fiber. Scoot yourself over the expansive sills, drop down into the thin and contoured—yet relaxed—bucket seat, and you're in. Inhale the scent of Alcantara—slightly synthetic, slightly plasticky—mixed with the strangely familiar new-car smell from a reality five or six tax brackets away.
The first thing you notice about the Chiron's interior is how barren of screens it is. In an age where a car's interior is dominated by a high-definition touchscreen, the Bugatti is positively retro. The center console includes the gear selector lever and just four dials for the climate controls. (These turn with muted smoothness in their cradles, as do the air vents.) The driver information cluster is divided into thirds: two digital screens flanking an analog speedometer that tops out at an extremely self-aware 300 mph.