2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport First Drive Review: The Absolute Pinnacle of Internal Combustion

Without, you're an instant celebrity. People will detour from their busy days to visit the lot where you've parked. Children will point. And nearly everyone around you on public roads will slow their cars, cell phones in hand, and hang out in your blindspots just so they can get the perfect shot. They can't believe what they're seeing. You can't believe how they're driving.

To be behind the wheel of the 2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is to embrace chaos, both without and within.

Within, you're a mess of emotions. Elated from being able to drive something that had, up until this point, been a mere abstraction that existed on the pages of a magazine or as a photo on the internet. Intimidated that at your very mortal touch is something with unfathomable power. And terrified with the knowledge that the car—which does not belong to you and never will—is worth a few times more than your own life insurance policy.

But as for the Chiron Pur Sport itself, it is calm. Calm in that self-assured sort of way a heavyweight champion would walk down a darked street at night by themselves. Like it's seen it all and knows, inherently, that it can handle itself in just about any situation that might happen.

I didn't know whether to feel reassured or cowed.