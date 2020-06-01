Ferrari 812 Superfast Review: One of the Best Engines of All Time

Let's start with an apocryphal quote often attributed to the late Enzo Ferrari: "I don't sell cars. I sell engines." Even if the Great Old Man never said those words, their sticking power comes from the inexorable link between Ferrari's image and the mechanical concerto of an Italian-built V12. Ever since its first car rolled out of Maranello's gates in 1947, the considerable pull the company exerts on the popular imagination has always come down to that simple fact. A Ferrari sounds and feels like a Ferrari when you bury the throttle.

You're not supposed to use a word in its own definition. Mea culpa. But I think you know what I mean. Decades of cars like the 250 GTO and the Testarossa and the LaFerrari have conditioned you to understand the sense of occasion that a Ferrari is supposed to bring. You can gaze at the 812 Superfast and hear that rhapsody in twelve, a pealing, blissful roar washing over your mind. You can imagine the lightning throttle response and unending acceleration and the way the right road can make the chassis sing. But looks, handling and performance can only do so much. That engine—an engine—well, it's as vital to Ferrari as the human heart.

That is essentially the reason the Ferrari 812 Superfast exists. It's a wheeled wrapper for Ferrari's latest masterpiece, a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated V12 that stands as the most powerful such motor to ever grace a production car. I'll add one more superlative here: it's also one of the best engines ever, an all-time great showing up at the 11th hour of the internal combustion age like a deus ex machina sweeping away the convolutions of twin turbos and superchargers. Suck, squeeze, bang, blow and repeat, all the way 8,900 rpm. It rocks.