2022 Honda Civic Review: The King of Compacts Reaffirms Its Reign

That is, assuming you can get over the 7- or 9-inch infotainment screen sticking out of the dash, and I know some of you can't do that, Dave. The counter there is that moving the screen up four inches makes a world of ergonomic difference when you're driving, a point Honda drove home by having me drive the old Civic back-to-back with the new one. It's easier to have the screen closer to eye level, plain and simple. Elsewhere, decisions like casting the center console in a fingerprint-proof material, adding a more tactile click to the climate control knobs, and spraying sound insulating foam in every last nook and cranny add to the feeling that the 2022 Civic is, from a materials standpoint, a steal at its $22,695 starting price.

That base LX car will also come with a half-digital gauge cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker audio system and... not much else. Hey, it's a base Civic. What were you expecting? Probably not a very generous driver-assist package in the latest single-camera version of Honda Sensing, which also comes standard and includes radar cruise control with enhanced low-speed abilities, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking. The radar cruise and lane tracing performed incredibly well, I should point out. Honestly, if Honda can bundle all that for free in a $23,000 vehicle, there's no reason why those technologies shouldn't be packaged in almost every new car.

Step up to the Touring that I drove for a week—$29,295 including destination, the same price as the outgoing Touring model—and you'll be rewarded with a Civic-first 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, leather seats, a 12-speaker Bose system, navigation, parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and more. Honda is particularly proud of the Bose setup, which like every Bose system sounds pretty great at normal volumes, but a bit harsh and lacking bottom when you really crank it. It should be noted that the wireless CarPlay function always connected seamlessly to my phone once paired, but struggled with multiple drops over the week I was driving it.