2022 Honda Civic Review: The King of Compacts Reaffirms Its Reign

That is, assuming you can get over the 7- or 9-inch infotainment screen sticking out of the dash, and I know some of you can't do that, Dave. The counter there is that moving the screen up four inches makes a world of ergonomic difference when you're driving, a point Honda drove home by having me drive the old Civic back-to-back with the new one. It's easier to have the screen closer to eye level, plain and simple. Elsewhere, decisions like casting the center console in a fingerprint-proof material, adding a more tactile click to the climate control knobs, and spraying sound insulating foam in every last nook and cranny add to the feeling that the 2022 Civic is, from a materials standpoint, a steal at its $22,695 starting price.
That base LX car will also come with a half-digital gauge cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker audio system and... not much else. Hey, it's a base Civic. What were you expecting? Probably not a very generous driver-assist package in the latest single-camera version of Honda Sensing, which also comes standard and includes radar cruise control with enhanced low-speed abilities, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking. The radar cruise and lane tracing performed incredibly well, I should point out. Honestly, if Honda can bundle all that for free in a $23,000 vehicle, there's no reason why those technologies shouldn't be packaged in almost every new car.
Step up to the Touring that I drove for a week—$29,295 including destination, the same price as the outgoing Touring model—and you'll be rewarded with a Civic-first 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, leather seats, a 12-speaker Bose system, navigation, parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and more. Honda is particularly proud of the Bose setup, which like every Bose system sounds pretty great at normal volumes, but a bit harsh and lacking bottom when you really crank it. It should be noted that the wireless CarPlay function always connected seamlessly to my phone once paired, but struggled with multiple drops over the week I was driving it.
Driving the 2022 Honda Civic
Even below the righteous Si and Type R trims, the Civic has always driven above its station, imbued with more feeling than any other budget compact save for the Mazda3. That easy competence continues with the 2022 car thanks to three things: the carryover powertrains, the longer wheelbase and wider rear track, and a batch of smart engineering upgrades aimed at improving ride and handling.
Lower-tier LX and Sport Civics get the same 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine making 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque, while the EX and Touring trims are equipped with an upgraded 1.5-liter turbo-four now putting out 180 hp and 177 lb-ft. Both engines benefit from some tweaking around the edges—a catalytic converter redesign here, turbo plumbing there—that make them more efficient. But both are also paired solely with a continuously variable transmission, a source of much consternation among enthusiasts who aren't in the market for a normal Civic anyway. Though it doesn't have any tricks like Toyota's physical launch gear to give it some snap off the line, the CVT's been pushed and prodded into doing its best impression of a traditional automatic.
As for a manual, it'll be available on the hatchback, the Si sedan, and whatever shape the Type R takes. The only legitimate gripe here about the CVT is that a normal automatic gearbox would also do the mass-market trick and drive better to boot, but Honda says it went with the rubber band for weight and cost reasons. So, let's move on.