These Are All the Changes to the 2020 Honda Civic Type R and Why They Matter

Last month, Honda revealed the 2020 Civic Type R and its laundry list of updates. To recap, the revised hot hatch gets upgraded suspension, brakes, engine cooling, slight bumper and aero tweaks, a new Boost Blue color, and standard Honda Sensing. The company has now revealed more details on exactly how this car has been improved in addition to several surprise announcements: an even flashier Limited Edition, a Europe-only Sport Line model, and—leaning into its reputation as a car for speed-obsessed young people—a mobile performance data-logging app.

On the performance front, the 2020 Honda Civic Type R's grille opening is now 13 percent bigger, which Honda claims it allows the engine to run 18 degrees Fahrenheit cooler on the track. This is a welcome change considering the overheating issues early cars had when taken to track days. Compensating for the decrease in downforce brought on by this new grille, the car's front splitter has also been reworked.