The Updated 2020 Honda Civic Type R Gets Better Brakes, A Shorter Shifter And More

Making its debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon is the 2020 Honda Civic Type R, a mildly improved and updated version of Honda's wildly-styled hot hatch. And no, it doesn't look like Honda is ready to offer that smaller-winged, smaller-wheeled "Touring" version spied a few months ago.

Set to launch later this winter, the 2020 Type R's most obvious change comes in the form of those body-colored accent pieces near the fog lights and rear reflectors also seen in the 2020 versions of more tame Civics. It ditches the oft-criticized "fake vent" pattern up front but keeps them around in the back. Less obvious is the front grille opening that's been enlarged slightly to let in more cool air. Also, that Boost Blue color you see photographed is new and exclusive to the Type R. Suffice it to say, we're big fans of it.