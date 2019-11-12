2020 Honda Civic Si Review: The Best $26,000 Car You Can Buy

In coupe and sedan guise, the 2020 Honda Civic Si separates itself from last year's car with a subtle facelift that would make Joan Rivers proud. The tweaks include new LED headlamps to replace the halogens and more stylized fog light surrounds below. Customers also get a new 18-inch alloy wheel, and though the rear bumper on the sedan is redesigned slightly, the coupe's cool, full-width rear light bar better completes the Civic's future-forward look.

Likewise, visual changes are minimal in the cabin, a smartly finished space that showcases why Honda is the king of practical performance. The updates can be tallied on a few fingers—there's new red trim on the dash, center console, and seats. But a restrained hand is welcome given the base Civic's interior is exactly what it needs to be, with everything from controls (including the blessed volume knob) to the multi-level console storage bin laid out with a function-over-form clarity. Glass half empty, it won't win any design awards, and the all-black color scheme is a miss at a time where heritage patterns like VW's plaid seats are in vogue again. Give us some of that jazzy Nineties goodness, Honda.

Peel away the Civic Si’s skin and you’ll find the same 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine as before, still making 205 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to Honda's fabulously notchy and perfectly-weighted six-speed manual transmission, once again the sole gearbox available. Other mechanical carryovers include the two-mode adaptive suspension and front axle's helical limited-slip differential, two key party tricks that reveal themselves with delight in the first technical corner. The only true change is a reduced final drive gear ratio to improve highway passing power in sixth at the slight expense of fuel economy.