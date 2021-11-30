2022 Honda Civic Si First Drive Review: Still the Cheap Fun Champ

The price is still relatively right, as the 2022 Civic Si starts at $27,300 when you add in destination charges. Like any good hotted-up compact economy car, it doesn't come with a massive list of options. The test car Honda loaned me just had the optional Blazing Orange exterior paint for $395 and summer tires. Total vehicle price came to $28,910. Perhaps only slightly incongruently, it can count the Hyundai Veloster N, Volkswagen Golf GTI, and Subaru WRX among its competitors, but keep in mind that the Si is the only one you can get that's priced below $30,000. Those competitors head off more directly against the Type R anyway, so in this sense, the Si occupies its own category.

It's not often that a car can blend fun with casual and spirited driving, but it's where the Si's power lies. We don't yet know what the new Type R will bring, but the Si has always existed comfortably as the Civic middle child, combining sportiness with livability in a package that doesn't need to shout about itself with a giant wing. I didn't drive the new Si for long enough to really get a grasp on its real-world gas mileage, but if its window sticker is to be believed, it'll return 27 mpg in the city, 37 mpg on the highway, and 31 mpg combined. Not a bad deal at all for a five-person sedan that loves spirited, twisting roads. The cloth seats felt quality to the touch—indicating that you can have a nice, non-leather interior—and when linked with Honda's reputation for reliability, the Si is one of the more guilt-free ICE sports sedans you can buy.