2022 Subaru WRX: New Platform, Bigger Engine, and 271 HP

After a bit of a delay, the all-new 2022 Subaru WRX is finally here. Featuring a bigger engine, new styling, some crossover-style fender cladding, and—get this—an honest-to-god, new chassis, Subaru's fifth-generation rally sedan aims to do what the new BRZ already did: improve on its predecessor’s strengths in every way. And based on the specs, things look promising. Mostly.

To start, Subaru has ditched the old 2.0-liter and fitted a bigger 2.4-liter turbo flat-four under the hood. Despite this relatively significant increase in displacement, power is up just three horsepower over last year. It makes 271 horsepower @ 5,600 rpm while torque goes completely unchanged at 258 pound-feet from 2,000 to 5,200 rpm, although Subaru says the torque curve is broader this time around.