2022 Subaru BRZ First Drive Review: Yep, the Old BRZ Needed More Power

The '90s are widely regarded as the golden age for Japanese performance cars, but as used Toyota Supra values balloon to the realm of unattainability, the barrier to entry for reliving those older rides is becoming higher by the week. However, I'm not too concerned because after a stint in the new 2022 Subaru BRZ around Connecticut's fantastic Lime Rock Park racetrack, I found the spirit of old-school, affordable performance is alive, well, and shall soon be available at your local Subaru dealer for about $30,000. While it's still not perfect, the new BRZ is an admirably fun car to drive and a marked improvement over the original in pretty much every way that matters. And between it, the new Nissan Z, the imminent Acura Integra resurrection, a Miata that hasn't stopped rocking for 32 years, and promised Si and Type R variants of Honda's already-solid, new-gen Civic, the future of fun Japanese cars is looking mighty bright.

The Toyota/Subaru family of sports cars is one I know intimately: I used to own a Scion FR-S, the first-gen Toyota version of this car. It was an ownership experience that admittedly had its fair share of issues but when it worked, I greatly enjoyed that Toyobaru and its budget-Porsche handling. I used to get a little defensive when people criticized it for not being quick or powerful enough, but now that I no longer own one and, more importantly, have driven this new BRZ, I can finally, confidently concede. Yes, the old Toyobaru needed more power because this new, torquier version is an objectively better sports car. But if "new, faster BRZ is better than old BRZ because it is faster" is the only thing you take away from this review, I wouldn't be very good at my job because there's quite a bit more going on with Subie's redesigned coupe than just a bigger engine. Let's explore. 2022 Subaru BRZ: By the Numbers Base Price (Price as Tested): $28,955 ($31,455)

20 mpg city, 27 highway, 22 combined (MT) | 21 mpg city, 30 highway, 25 combined (AT) Quick Take: The new Subaru BRZ is a solid second outing that fixes the faults of the original. What's New? Judging from the all-new sheet metal and fresh interior, you'd be forgiven for assuming this second-generation BRZ is a wholly new car all the way to the bones. Its head- and taillights have been streamlined, yet its silhouette is familiar. And like that new Nissan Z, refreshed Lexus IS, or—dare I say it—the Ferrari F8, it actually rides on a modified version of its predecessor's platform. The new BRZ is 1.2 inches longer than the old one while its wheelbase and height grow ever so slightly (0.2 and 0.04 inches, respectively). Overall width goes completely unchanged.

The outgoing version's 2.0-liter is gone and in its place sits a naturally aspirated version of the Subaru Ascent SUV's 2.4-liter flat-four, making 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, increases of 23 hp and 28 lb-ft, respectively. Peak power arrives at 7,000 rpm while full torque is available at just 3,700 rpm. Most importantly perhaps, the frustrating torque dip that plagued the old BRZ right in the middle of its rev range is almost entirely gone. Subaru also says this new engine weighs the same and takes up just as much room as the old motor, despite the increased displacement, for the benefit of handling.

Torsional stiffness is up 50 percent while lateral bending rigidity has been improved by 60 percent. As before, a limited-slip differential is standard, as are MacPherson struts in the front and double-wishbones out back. The standard tire remains Michelin's delightfully slidable Primacy HPs, but stickier Pilot Sport 4Ss now come on the higher Limited trim, along with bigger 18-inch wheels—wheels which I'm, like, 99 percent sure have been borrowed from Toyota's overseas-only GR Yaris hot hatch. So that's cool. On the Subject of Toyota... Just like the last-gen, the new BRZ is the result of a joint venture between Subaru and Japan's biggest automaker, Toyota, with Subie taking care of the engineering and manufacturing while Toyota worked on the design and contributed its D-4S fuel injection system. We've already driven the Toyota version of this car, the GR 86, and while the main specs and performance figures are indeed the same, Subaru sprinkled some minor engineering tweaks and additions it says give the BRZ its own distinct feel, including bespoke engine, damper, and steering tuning, as well as different spring rates all around and some slightly upgraded stabilizer hardware. Of course, the front of the BRZ also looks different by way of a grille that grins rather than the aggro-frown that characterizes the GR 86's maw. The Subaru's mouth is also flanked by two pieces of trim textured to mimic sharkskin, supposedly cutting down on surface turbulence, for improved aerodynamics.

Sharkskin fins.

Driving Impressions Okay, so it might have fishskin-inspired aero now but at its core, not much has changed about the BRZ’s fundamental formula. Naturally aspirated boxer-four in the front, rear-wheel drive, standard six-speed manual in the middle, and a chassis that prides itself on being light and low. As a result, driving this new one feels mostly similar to driving the old one in all of the best ways. The changes Subaru did make, however, have greatly improved this rear-drive sports car. To start, boring the engine out to 2.4 liters has allowed the new BRZ to hit 60 mph 12 percent sooner than before, with the manual transmission version doing the sprint in six seconds flat. Surging down Lime Rock’s Sam Posey Straight, the speed on tap still isn’t exactly face-ripping but is now enough to genuinely thrill. Flinging it up the Connecticut circuit's slightly harrowing but awesome Uphill section, the BRZ's new, torquier engine had no issues muscling its way there, even when momentum was no longer in our favor due to my own subpar handling of the previous turn.

