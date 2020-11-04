First Official Look at 2022 Subaru BRZ Shows a Face That’s Way Less Angry

In case you haven't heard, a new Subaru BRZ is debuting "this fall." The Japanese automaker has now publicly announced that the second-generation of its lightweight, rear-drive sports car will make its big debut just two weeks from today on Nov. 18. It's also released the first official, completely uncamouflaged look at the new BRZ, slapping a strategically cropped shot of the coupe's front end on the "Future Vehicles And Concepts" page of its official U.S. website.

What we see here admittedly doesn't reveal much but does line up with what we've already seen in spy shots as well as the camo'd sneak peek Subaru brought out last month. Something we now know for sure, though? It'll definitely come in silver.