The 'All-New' 2022 Subaru BRZ Will Officially Debut This Fall

It looks like the next-generation Subaru BRZ (and, presumably, its Toyota GR86 twin) will be with us earlier than expected. Subaru took to social media Sunday night, confirming that the "all-new" 2022 BRZ would drop sometime this fall as well as providing the first official image of the car, showing off a blue camouflaged example's front wheel side skirt, and what appears to be a sizeable fender vent. Those who have been keeping up with the new Toyobaru's development will recognize this design from the test mules that have already been spied more than once. Our clearest look at the sports car came back in mid-August when it was spotted testing alongside an EcoBoost-powered Ford Mustang.

As for the sneak peek provided to those who went to this year's Subiefest World Record Attempt and Charity Drive, one of those "lucky attendees" has snapped a picture of next BRZ on display and uploaded it to Instagram for all the world to see.