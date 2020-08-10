This Is Probably the Next Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ

Just 10 days after news of Subaru closing its Japanese order books for the current BRZ broke out, the saga of the next-gen Toyobaru twins continues. While much of the discourse over the future coupes have so far circled around speculation, we now have tangible footage of what could be the 2022 Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ. Emphasis on could.

Provided to Matt Maran Motoring by an eagle-eyed viewer (@kystify on Instagram), the video allegedly shows a camouflaged, compact two-door driving around Ann Arbor, Michigan, the location of Toyota's North American Technical Center. This campus is one of the automaker's bases from which it conducts "evaluation activities, powertrain design and development, and research into materials and cutting-edge technologies."